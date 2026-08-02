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Structure, palm tree fires burning in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
New
today at 8:08 AM
Published 8:26 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters were called out to structure and vegetation fires burning in Desert Hot Springs on Sunday morning.

Around 6:58 a.m., fire crews responded to the 18000 block of Bubbling Wells Road and the 67500 block of 18th Avenue.

Multiple resources responded to reports of about four acres of brush and palm trees on fire on both the east and west sides of Bubbling Wells Road.

Several outbuildings were also involved. All occupants have been accounted for and safely evacuated.

Southern California Edison was requested for downed power lines, which have since been de-energized. According to SCE's website, the power outage has impacted more than 1,400 customers and is expected to be restored by 9 a.m..

Crews are expected to remain on scene for about four hours. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Stay with News channel 3 for any updates.

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Isaiah Mora

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