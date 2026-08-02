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Vehicle crashes into Burger Box restaurant in Indio

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:01 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -  A vehicle crashed into the Burger Box restaurant in Indio sometime overnight, according to a community post.

The restaurant, a longtime local landmark, celebrated its grand reopening just one year ago after returning to the community.

The crash has left the Burger Box family facing another difficult setback as they begin the process of rebuilding.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s non-emergency line at (760) 391-4051.

Community members are also being encouraged to support Burger Box as the restaurant works to recover. Those with resources or businesses able to help are asked to reach out to the Burger Box team.

Burger Box has been part of the Indio community for generations, and community members are now being encouraged to come together to support the restaurant following the crash.

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Timothy Foster

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