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2026 high school football team preview: Desert Christian Academy Conquerors

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:42 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) -- Watch the video for a full team preview on Desert Christian Academy ahead of the 2026 high school football season.

2025 Record: 10-1 overall, 6-0 league

2026 Schedule: See below

DateOpponentTimeLocation
Aug. 21Twentynine Palms7 p.m.Home
Aug. 29at Arrowhead Christian7 p.m.Away
Sept. 4SJVA*7 p.m.Home
Sept. 11Yucca Valley7 p.m.Home
Sept. 18Cathedral City7 p.m.Home
Oct. 2Ontario Christian*7 p.m.Home
Oct. 9at Linfield Christian7 p.m.Away
Oct. 16at Maranatha7 p.m.Away
Oct. 23at Santa Rosa Academy7 p.m.Away

We will showcase one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2026 season on Friday, August 21st.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage and be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night during the season.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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