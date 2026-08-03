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Jackie the Big Bear bald eagle’s ‘anemia has worsened’; Cause of illness remains unknown

Jackie the bald eagle at the Ojai Raptor Center (7/29/26)
Credit: The Ojai Raptor Center
Jackie the bald eagle at the Ojai Raptor Center (7/29/26)
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Published 11:46 AM

OJAI, Calif. — The Ojai Raptor Center has shared a concerning medical update regarding Jackie, the Big Bear bald eagle, reporting that the bird's condition has become more serious following the latest round of diagnostic testing.

According to the rehabilitation center, bloodwork performed Monday revealed that the eagle's packed cell volume (PCV) has declined to 13%, indicating that her anemia has worsened since the previous public update. A low PCV means the bird has fewer circulating red blood cells than normal, reducing the body's ability to deliver oxygen to vital organs and tissues.

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In response to the results, the Ojai Raptor Center's veterinary team has initiated additional advanced diagnostic testing while requesting expedited laboratory analysis to help determine the underlying cause of the anemia. Those findings will be used to guide the next phase of the eagle's treatment.

Jackie has been receiving treatment after being found on the ground on Big Bear Lake following a confrontation with two other bald eagles.

The center revealed that the encounter with eagles likely left her grounded, but experts do not believe it is what caused her illness.

At this time, veterinarians say they do not yet have definitive answers regarding the cause of the worsening condition or the prognosis. The center emphasized that it will provide another update once meaningful new medical information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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