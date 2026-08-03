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Palm Springs Unified School District Superintendent lays out priorities for school year

Dr. Marcus Funchess
PSUSD
Dr. Marcus Funchess
By
New
Published 11:53 AM

The Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) is preparing to welcome students back to campus as the new academic year begins Wednesday, with district leaders emphasizing a renewed focus on connection, belonging, and student achievement.

Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess says the district's top priority this school year is ensuring every student feels supported, affirmed, and engaged in their education. District leaders are working to strengthen relationships with students, families, and staff while creating learning environments where everyone feels they belong.

A key initiative this year centers on improving student attendance. PSUSD plans to work more closely with families by reaching out when attendance concerns arise, helping identify barriers that may be preventing students from getting to school, and connecting families with available resources and support.

During an in-depth interview with KESQ's Peter Daut, Dr. Funchess shared the challenge that remains at the forefront of his mind.

"There's one challenge that's always on my mind: How can we help our scholars excel academically? And how can we help them be excited about learning in our classrooms?" Funchess said.

In addition to its attendance efforts, the district has launched a new multi-year vision aimed at shaping the future of PSUSD. The long-term plan is designed to build on academic success while fostering stronger connections throughout the district community.

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