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PSUSD kicks off school year with rally

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New
Published 12:59 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly 3,000 employees with the Palm Springs Unified School District gathered this morning to officially kick off the 2026-27 school year during the district's annual "Rally for Excellence."

District leaders say the event will feature entertainment, staff recognitions and the official launch of PSUSD's new Vision 2031 initiative, which will help guide the district's priorities in the years ahead.

The annual rally is designed to celebrate employees and energize staff as they prepare for the start of a new academic year.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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