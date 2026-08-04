Skip to Content
News

Grocery deliveries in extreme desert heat

By
Updated
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:37 AM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ)- As temperatures continue to climb into the triple digits, more people are relying on grocery delivery services.

What happens when those groceries are left sitting outside in 115-120 degree heat? How quickly refrigerated and frozen foods can become unsafe in extreme desert temperatures and whether current food safety guidelines change in this kind of heat.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kiera McKinney

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.