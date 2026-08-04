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Iconic Palm Springs restaurant Billy Reed’s enters a new era under new ownership

KESQ
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New
Published 2:34 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- After serving generations of locals and visitors for more than 50 years, Billy Reed's restaurant in Palm Springs is beginning a new chapter. 

The iconic restaurant has new owners who say preserving the restaurant's legacy is their top priority.

Billy Reed founded the restaurant in 1975 and it has long been considered more than just a place to eat, but rather served as a gathering place over the decades. The new owners say customers can expect many of the restaurant's signature touches to stay the same.

"So many people around the world were shocked and terrified when it went on the market, and we are in that same group. So to be able to be the ones to help keep it going for the next 50 is a huge honor," said Josh Jennings, a new owner of Billy Reed's.

The new owners hope to host a community celebration later this year. For more information watch Peter Daut's full interview and stay with News Channel 3.

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