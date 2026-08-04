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Man, 24, dies of apparent drowning while swimming at Laguna Beach

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Updated
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:08 PM

LAGUNA BEACH (CNS) - A 24-year-old man apparently drowned while swimming in Laguna Beach, officials said today.

Laguna Beach Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call at 7:28 p.m. Monday reporting that the victim went under while swimming at Crescent Bay and was missing, according to Kai Bond, marine safety chief of the Laguna Beach Department of Marine Safety.

The victim was identified as Moustafa Gulzarzada of Fontana, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

A witness said Gulzarzada started struggling to stay afloat while swimming with a friend, Bond said.

A search was launched by Laguna Beach public safety staff, with assistance from a sheriff's helicopter, Newport Beach lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to Bond.

``At 8:13 p.m., the swimmer was located by the Marine Safety dive team and transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was later pronounced deceased,'' Bond said in a news release.

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