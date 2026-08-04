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PSUSD holds classified staff training ahead of school year

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Published 10:55 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds of classified employees from the Palm Springs Unified School District gathered today at Rancho Mirage High School for a day of professional development ahead of back to school beginning tomorrow.

District officials say the annual training is designed to equip classified staff with new skills and resources to better support students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

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Dakota Makinen

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