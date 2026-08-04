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Study ranks Eisenhower Health named no. in the Inland Empire

EISENHOWER
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New
Published 10:48 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2026) — Eisenhower Health has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the Inland Empire by U.S. News & World Report in its 2026–2027 Best Hospitals rankings. The hospital also ranked No. 22 in California, placing it among the state's top 5.5% of hospitals.

The annual rankings evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. Only 16% of hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation, with Eisenhower recognized for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care and strong clinical outcomes.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our physicians, nurses, employees and volunteers who are committed to exceptional care every day," said Martin Massiello, President and CEO of Eisenhower Health.

U.S. News says it bases its rankings on objective measures, including patient outcomes, risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience.

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Tommy Gallegos

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