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The hidden cost of teaching

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today at 6:20 PM
Published 6:09 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - As students prepare to return to the classroom, many teachers are also preparing their learning spaces — and some say that preparation comes with a personal cost.

For sixth grade teacher Miranda Alcalde, getting ready for the first day of school means lesson planning, organizing supplies, and creating a classroom where students feel comfortable from the moment they walk in.

Alcalde says setting up her classroom took about three days, with many of the supplies she uses collected over the years and some provided by the district. She estimates she spends about $500 to $600 of her own money each school year on classroom needs.

While the Palm Springs Unified School District provides many classroom essentials, Alcalde says teachers often purchase additional items themselves.

A 2025 survey from AdoptAClassroom.org found teachers spent an average of $895 of their own money on classroom supplies during the 2024-2025 school year. The survey also found the median school-provided supply budget reported by teachers was $200, with 97% saying their budget was not enough to cover classroom needs.

For community members looking to support teachers, Alcalde suggests donating classroom supplies or purchasing items from a teacher’s wish list.

She says every purchase has the same goal: creating a classroom where students have the resources they need to learn and succeed.

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Dakota Makinen

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