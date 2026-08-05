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Helping your child control back-to-school anxiety

MGN
By
New
Published 9:59 AM

PALM DESERT. CALIF, (KESQ)- As students prepare to return to the classroom, the back to school transition can be an exciting time, but it can also bring stress and anxiety for many kids.

The start of a school year can bring new stressors, including academic pressure, new routines, social situations, and changes in expectations. The new school year impacts students mental health, what counselors are seeing, and what parents can do to help their children adjust.

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) says anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health conditions among children and adolescents. Shows that an estimated 31.9% of adolescents aged 13 to 18 experience an anxiety disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that mental health challenges among young people remain a major concern, with many students experiencing persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, or stress.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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