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PSUSD students return back to school

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Published 11:39 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thousands of students across Palm Springs Unified School District are returning to the classroom today as the 2026-27 school year officially gets underway.

Campuses across the district welcomed students back with teachers and staff greeting families, helping students find their classrooms, and kicking off the first day of instruction.

News Channel 3 spoke with students, parents, teachers, and district officials about the start of the new school year and what they're looking forward to in the months ahead.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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