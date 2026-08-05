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Semi truck crashes into power pole, causing brief outage in Indio

IID
By
today at 8:56 PM
Published 8:49 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Power is back for over 600 IID customers in Indio after a semi truck hit a pole Wednesday afternoon.

The Imperial Irrigation District noted that the outage affected more than 600 customers at one point. Power was restored to customers by 8:30 p.m.

"The outage was caused by a vehicle making contact with electrical equipment. IID crews responded quickly, safely isolated the affected section, and restored service to all impacted customers," reads a post by IID.

Additional details on the crash were not available.

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