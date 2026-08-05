Skip to Content
News

Valley doctors speak out about rising concerns with “brain fog”

MGN
By
Published 1:10 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Valley doctors say they're seeing an increase in patients with "brain fog."

Brain fog is a term used to describe a range of cognitive symptoms, including impaired concentration, memory lapses and mental fatigue. Doctors say it's common after covid but can also be caused by stress or underlying conditions.

Officials also say it's important for people with severe brain fog to seek medical attention.

“These are highly intelligent individuals. Some are working, some are retired, but it really affects their ability to have their daily lives functioning at a higher capacity," explained Dr. Elaine Fogel Schneider, a local psychologist

Doctors say poor sleep, dehydration and lack of exercise can also contribute to brain fog. For more information watch Peter Daut's full interview and stay with News Channel 3. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.