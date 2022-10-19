Skip to Content
Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock to open up Acrisure Arena on Dec. 14

Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will show open up Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms in December.

It will be the final date of a co-headlining U.S. tour that Chappelle and Rock will embark on throughout the month.

The show will be held on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com

Rock and Chappelle will kick off a busy opening week for Acrisure Arena that will be capped off by the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever game.

Acrisure Arena will be the newest arena in Southern California. The $300 million arena is still under construction which is scheduled to be completed in December.

Click here to check out the live construction camera

For a full list of upcoming events at Acrisure Arena, visit: https://acrisurearena.com/events/

