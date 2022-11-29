Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena

The first show at Acrisure Arena is just weeks away, on December 14. Drivers have seen the arena reach construction milestones throughout the past few months, but have yet to see inside. Until today. News Channel 3, as media partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, is bringing our cameras into the arena to show you what it looks like.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds locker room at Acrisure Arena

Get an exclusive inside look at the arena starting tonight on News Channel 3 at 4:00.

Some of the areas we will show you include:

Berger Foundation Iceplex - This is the home practice ice for the Coachella Valley Firebirds AHL hockey team. It also includes the Welcome Center, Skate Rental, Skate Sharpening, Hockey & Figure Skating lessons, Clinics and Open Skates

- This is the home practice ice for the Coachella Valley Firebirds AHL hockey team. It also includes the Welcome Center, Skate Rental, Skate Sharpening, Hockey & Figure Skating lessons, Clinics and Open Skates Concessions with a variety of foods, grab & go concept, indoor-outdoor options

with a variety of foods, grab & go concept, indoor-outdoor options Parking - How to drive in and park, pay in advance, technology making your license plate into your parking pass

- How to drive in and park, pay in advance, technology making your license plate into your parking pass Suites / Premium level - Amenities, access, entertaining, food and beverage options, easy VIP entrances to VIP Lot A & B. See lower bowl seats/benches, view of the stage/hockey ice. Drink Rails. Bar areas.

- Amenities, access, entertaining, food and beverage options, easy VIP entrances to VIP Lot A & B. See lower bowl seats/benches, view of the stage/hockey ice. Drink Rails. Bar areas. Behind The Scenes - Check out where the Stars & Players eat, Artist Dressing Rooms, future Artist Compound

- Check out where the Stars & Players eat, Artist Dressing Rooms, future Artist Compound Firebirds - See the Training Center, Locker Rooms, Practice Ice

- See the Training Center, Locker Rooms, Practice Ice Box Office - See Digital ticketing, mobile wallet, box office services

Coachella Valley Firebirds practice at Berger Foundation Iceplex in Thousand Palms on November 9. Photo: KESQ

The first guests to the Acrisure Arena will see comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle take the stage on December 14. In the next two days, crowds will cheer on musical acts The Doobie Brothers and Grupo Firme.

On December 18, the Firebirds take to home ice for the first time. News Channel 3 will bring that game to you, live on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

