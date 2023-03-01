Rock legends KISS to perform at Acrisure Arena in November

Rock and Roll legends KISS are coming to Acisure Arena in Thousand Palms as part of the "absolute final shows of the final tour," officials announced on Wednesday.

KISS will be at Acrisure Arena on Nov 1, 2023. It's the second show of their "End of the Road Tour."

The band announced the tour Wednesday morning on the Howard Stern Show.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10 a.m. local time. You can get your tickets at ticketmaster.com

Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10 am local time at livenation.com.

The tour will culminate in a massive show where it all began for KISS, New York City, which has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades. So, they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows.