The legendary Stevie Nicks to perform at Acisure Arena

The legendary, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to the Coachella Valley!

Stevie Nicks is adding 13 additional performances to her wildly successful "Live In Concert" tour, including Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms.

The Acrisure Arena performance will be held on Tuesday, December 5. Venue presale Thursday, May 18 10 AM – 10 PM PT.

Officials with Acrisure Arena said presale codes are emailed to their subscribers every Thursday. Click here to subscribe to Acrisure Arena's newsletter for access to the presale code.