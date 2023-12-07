Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe talks about band’s NYE concert at Acrisure Arena

Legendary rock band Mötley Crüe is closing out 2023 at Acrisure Arena and we had the chance to speak to Tommy Lee on this exciting New Year's Eve spectacle.

"We're super pumped to be playing in our hometown for New Year's Eve man and Palm Springs. And it's on the weekend. That's going to be. That's going to be insane. Well, Acrisure is going to blow up with you guys. Play as you say, the hometown and Palm Spring is ready is ready for some heavy metal and rock and roll, which is what you guys are going to bring. Well, the show is going to be while, of course, because it's motley and it'll be on New Year's Eve, we got some of course, we got some crazy stuff planned on, but I can't tell you about it. That's going to be a surprise for us," Lee said.

Mötley Crüe's Crüe Year's Eve will be happening at Acrisure Arena on December 31 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am so don't miss out on bringing the new year in crazy rocking fashion.