blink-182 to perform at Acrisure Arena on Oct. 4

The legendary blink-182 is coming to Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area later this year.

The multi-platinum, award-winning band is set to perform at Acrisure Arena on Saturday, October 4.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker’s Missionary Impossible Tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time …, the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio.

Organizers said the upcoming shows will lean into blink-182’s punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog. Special guests Alkaline Trio will join on all dates.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 11 at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Missionary Impossible Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 12pm ET until Thursday, April 10 at 1pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

BLINK-182: MISSIONARY IMPOSSIBLE 2025 TOUR DATES:

*With Support from Alkaline Trio

^Festival Performance

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

Oct 4 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena*