Paul McCartney to kick off 2025 tour at Acrisure Arena in September

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The legendary Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his tour in the Coachella Valley at Acrisure Arena later this year.

His 19 date “Got Back” USA Tour is set to begin September 29 and will feature iconic songs from The Beatles to Wings to solo hits.

The iconic Paul McCartney brings his 'Got Back' tour to the USA 🇺🇸



From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits—experience the music that defined decades, live at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on September 29. Sign up now for first access to tickets!



Presale and VIP Packages will be available to the public starting July 15 at 10 a.m. local time before general tickets go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com

Following its opening at the Acrisure Arena the tour will move on to Las Vegas and continue throughout the country before closing at United Center in Chicago late November.

McCartney, 83, is one of the two last remaining Beatles along with Ringo Starr who recently celebrated his 85 birthday.

Honoring their music of the past and more recent hits McCartney is set to have a one of a kind, can't miss performance.