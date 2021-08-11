ASU requires masks in classrooms, many other indoor settings

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University on Wednesday announced the school will require masks in certain indoor settings such as classrooms and labs regardless of vaccination status to combat the spread of COVID-19. An ASU policy statement posted Wednesday said other settings where masks will be required include “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible.” Those include facilities that serve the general public, meeting rooms, workshops, production and design studios and any indoor areas designated by posted signage. Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases six additional deaths. There were 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.