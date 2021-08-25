Arizona reports 3,234 COVID cases, 10 deaths; averages climb

AP Arizona

Phoenix (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,234 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 more virus deaths as rolling averages for cases and deaths continued to climb during the current surge. Johns Hopkins University data shows that Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 2,495 new cases on Aug. 9 to 2,969 on Aug. 23. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 16.9 deaths to 24.4 during the same period. A judge has scheduled a Sept. 13 hearing to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging new Arizona laws restricting the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 requirements.