Correction: Western Movie Set-Renovations story

AP Arizona

BENSON, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published July 20, 2021 about the Mescal Movie Set Renovation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the set was built in 1939 for the movie “Arizona” and had 215 films and 28 television series shot on location with the last film shot at the set in 2014. The set was built in 1969 for the movie “Monte Walsh,” had over 80 movies and six television series shot on location with the last film shot at the set in December 2019.