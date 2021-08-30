Former Arizona legislator pleads guilty to false tax returns

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former Arizona legislator and ex-Pima County Justice of the Peace Keith Bee has pleaded guilty in federal court to submitting false income tax returns. The 55-year-old Republican entered his plea last Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Prosecutors say Bee is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9. He is facing up to 10 months of prison or home confinement and must pay $343,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Bee served in the state House from 1991-93 and the Arizona Senate from 1993-2001 representing Tucson’s District 9. He was a justice of the peace from 2007-18 and retired from the bench soon after charges were made public. Bee was indicted in 2018.