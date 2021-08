Paddack returns, Tatis homers, Padres edge D-backs 7-5

AP Arizona

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night. It was Paddack’s first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift that they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique. San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.