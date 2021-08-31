ATF: Chandler print shop explosion accidental, not criminal

AP Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say the cause of an explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that seriously injured four men inside the building last week was accidental and not criminal. Gabriel Pinon is a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He says “the findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.” Chandler police say a fuel-air mixture explosion occurred at the building around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday. Four men suffered second-degree burns to their hands, arms and legs, including two brothers who own the print shop.