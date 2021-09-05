Authorities identify chemical in fatal Arizona hazmat case

AP Arizona

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified the chemical that apparently led to the deaths of two employees of a commercial truck wash in Avondale. Police say the two men died Aug. 29 after being exposed to a residual chemical substance known as sodium hydrosulfide, which can be deadly in high quantities. The men were caught inside the tanker vault of a semi-truck while it was in the cleaning bay. Police say the men were assigned to clean the inside of the tanker truck. One man went inside the tank, then collapsed and became unconscious shortly afterward. The second man went inside the tank to assist and became unconscious as well. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released yet.