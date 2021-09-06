No. 25 Arizona State has plenty to clean up before UNLV

AP Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 25 Arizona State did what it was supposed in its season opener, beating an FCS opponent by 27 points. The Sun Devils also had plenty of mistakes caused by opening-day emotions and playing in front of fans for the first time in nearly two years. Arizona State hopes to clean up some of the miscues in its second game, against UNLV this weekend. The Rebels have one of the West’s best running backs in Charles Williams and are coming off a double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington.