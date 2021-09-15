Man and woman found dead inside car; Drug usage found nearby

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies inside a car. They say the bodies of a man and a woman were found early Wednesday and there was evidence of drug usage near the car. Officers responded to a check welfare call shortly before 4 a.m. and found the man and woman unresponsive in the car. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics declared the two dead at the scene. Police say the man and woman haven’t been identified. They say there was no obvious signs of foul play, but the investigation of the deaths is ongoing.