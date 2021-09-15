Officials: US citizen living in Mexico indicted in drug case

AP Arizona

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. citizen living in Mexico who claimed ties to the Sinaloa cartel faces a 17-count indictment related to a drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska says Miguel Baez Guevara was arrested by Mexican immigration authorities in Sonora, Mexico, on Friday. It says he was deported to the United States and arrested upon his arrival in Arizona. The office says Guevara pleaded not guilty in federal court in Arizona, where he was being detained pending transfer to Alaska. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Guevara.