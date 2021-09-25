Mesa police: Man who escaped from custody killed in crash

AP Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say a 25-year-old man who escaped police custody while handcuffed on Sept. 11 died 10 days later in a crash while driving a stolen motorcycle. Police said Anthony Rosales had slipped through a gate of a booking area of a police detention facility after being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. According to police, Rosales was fatally injured Tuesday in a crash with another vehicle after he ran a red light on the stolen motorcycle. The other driver wasn’t injured, police said.