Police: Man drives stolen truck into Flagstaff Mall entrance

AP Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a man has been arrested after driving a stolen delivery truck into a mall entrance. They say nobody was injured in Monday’s incident and the suspect was being held on suspicion of theft and burglary charges. The man’s name and age weren’t immediately released. Police say the man ran the truck into the glassed front entrance of the Flagstaff Mall about 10 a.m., causing thousands of dollars in damages. He then tried to break into a store before being arrested. Police are checking to see if the suspect was involved in some recent thefts and burglaries in the Flagstaff area.