Arizona high court allows school mask ban ruling to stand

AP Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court won’t immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures that block schools from requiring masks and remove the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements. The high court on Wednesday turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to stay a lower court ruling. That decision blocked provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget law from taking effect just after midnight. The decision means schools can continue requiring face masks without facing legal jeopardy. Nearly 30 school districts had mask mandates and some are extending them because Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper struck down the new law.