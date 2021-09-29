Jury hears from airman’s brother in Arizona murder trial

AP Arizona

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The trial against a U.S. Air Force airman has reached its scheduled halfway point. Mark Gooch is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Sasha Krause early last year. Jurors heard from one of Gooch’s older brothers Wednesday, along with the medical examiner and employees of the state crime lab and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Krause disappeared from the Mennonite community she was living in near Farmington, New Mexico, while gathering material for Sunday school. Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona.