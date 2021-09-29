No. 20 UCLA’s run defense looking to contain Arizona State

AP Arizona

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 20th-ranked UCLA Bruins go into Saturday’s game against Arizona State with the nation’s sixth-ranked run defense, yielding only 64 yards per contest. UCLA will face its biggest rushing test so far against Arizona State, which is 25th nationally and second in the Pac-12 at 211.5 yards per game. The Sun Devils have 29 rushing touchdowns over their last seven games dating back to last season.