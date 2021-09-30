Man rescued from storm drain after passersby see waving arm

AP Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters on Thursday rescued a man from a metro Phoenix storm drain after passersby saw the man waving an arm from the drain. The Glendale Fire Department said the passersby called 911 when the man said he was stuck. Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said the man appeared to be OK but was taken to a hospital for an examination after after he climbed up a ladder that firefighters lowered into the drain. Losch said the man said he was having a “bad day” when he entered into the storm drain system about two days ago about a mile from where he was found. She said authorities couldn’t confirm his account.