Ex-county official acknowledges misusing public money

AP Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department has pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from his acknowledged misuse of public money to cover $84,000 in personal expenses. Jeffrey Lee pleaded guilty Monday to one count of theft and two counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money. His plea agreement calls for probation on two of the three convictions and the payment of restitution to Coconino County for $82,500 and to Navajo County for $1,700. If he’s sentenced to probation on the third conviction, he’ll have to serve at least nine months in jail.