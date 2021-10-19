Arizona increases in cases, deaths high after 2-day hiatus

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported unusually high numbers of additional COVID-19 cases and deaths as the state’s dashboard caught up on reporting some pandemic metrics after a two-day hiatus for a system update. After releasing no reports Sunday or Monday, the Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported 5,660 additional confirmed cases and 174 more deaths. Those figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,137,000 cases and over 20,600 deaths. The dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations topped 1,700 for the the first time in five days. There were 1,703 virus patients occupied hospital bed on Monday.