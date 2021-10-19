Slain Phoenix-area deputy honored at funeral

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect is being remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and serve. Mourners and fellow law enforcement officers packed a church Tuesday in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale to honor Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz. Only with the sheriff’s office for three years, the 45-year-old Ruiz was an older recruit. But his family recalled how excited he was to join the sheriff’s training academy. Authorities say Ruiz was attacked and left unconscious Oct. 9 while processing a suspect at a sheriff’s substation. He died two days later. His family decided to donate his organs.