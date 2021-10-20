Ducey lawyer says Tucson can’t fire unvaccinated employees

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawyer says Tucson’s plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey’s general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her objections in a letter to Tucson’s city attorney on Wednesday, a day after the City Council voted to require vaccinations by Dec. 1. Tucson officials say their plan is legal after a Maricopa County judge struck down a state law banning vaccine mandates. But Foster says a different law requires the city to accommodate any employee who requests a vaccination exemption for religious reasons and cannot deny the request. As of last week, around 300 of the city’s 4,000 employees hadn’t been vaccinated or received an exemption.