Health official: Arizona poised to give COVID shots to kids

The state’s top public health official says preparations are underway to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 if the federal government authorizes a pediatric lower-dose Pfizer vaccine in early November. Don Herrington, acting director of the state Department of Health Services, also said in a blog post Wednesday that parents should have their children vaccinated for COVID-19. Herrington says children should get the vaccine because there have been cases when otherwise healthy kids get extremely ill from COVID-19. He also says children are effective spreaders of the disease and that vaccinating children would move Arizona closer to herd immunity.