Inmate transport driver sentenced to life for sex assaults

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A prison transport driver convicted of sexually assaulting two female inmates has been sentenced to life in prison plus five years. U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall on Thursday handed down the sentence to 53-year-old Eric Scott Kindley for the assaults and for knowingly possessing a firearm to further a violent crime. Kindley was convicted of sexually assaulting the women in 2014 and 2017 while transporting them between lockups on warrants. Kindley operated his own private prisoner transport company that contracted with local jails throughout the country to transport individuals arrested on out-of-state warrants.