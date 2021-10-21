More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing more defections from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster. Five members of Sinema’s veterans advisory council resigned Thursday. The resignations come as progressive groups are ratcheting up their pressure on the first-term moderate. Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are seen as holding back progress as Biden sharply scales back his once-$3.5 trillion plan to win their support.