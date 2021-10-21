Navajo Nation: No COVID related deaths, 15th time in 22 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 77 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 15th time in the past 22 days. Tribal officials had reported 78 more cases and seven deaths on Wednesday. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 35,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,471. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Based on cases from Oct. 1-14, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 31 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.