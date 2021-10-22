Marine veteran disarms teenage robbery by grabbing his gun

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect by grabbing the suspect’s gun says he was just “doing what needed to be done.” James Kilcer was standing inside a Yuma gasoline station talking to the clerk Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions in tow. Kilcer sprang at the suspect, grabbed his gun, wrestled him to the floor and held him at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived. The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. His two companions were still being sought.