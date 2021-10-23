Longtime Pima County administrator injured in collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County announced Saturday that longtime County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was critically injured in a collision while bicycling in downtown Tucson Saturday morning. A statement released by the county said Huckelberry was hospitalized in stable but critical condition “after being struck by a vehicle.” A Tucson Police Department spokesman said the incident was under investigation and that no additional information was immediately available. A Tucson native, Huckelberry became county administrator in 1993. Huckelberry started working for the county in 1974 as a field engineer in the Department of Transportation. He later became Transportation Department director in 1979 and assistant county manager for public works in 1986.