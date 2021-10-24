Arizona reports 1,483 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,483 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths. The latest numbers reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,149,824 cases and 20,862 known deaths. The dashboard shows that more than 4.2 million people (58.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with over 3.6 million residents fully vaccinated (51.1% of the population). The nationwide rates are 66.3% with at least one dose and 57.4% fully vaccinated, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.